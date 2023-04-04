The House of Bishops sitting on Monday in Kisoro has elected Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka as the first bishop of West Rwenzori Diocese.

The diocese will be officially launched and he will be consecrated and enthroned as the first bishop on August 27, 2023 in Bundibugyo.

Born May 8, 1975 in Butungama, Bundibugyo district, Tibaijuka was born again on April 5, 1994 during an open air crusade led by the Bwamba Great Missioners.

Being the son of an Anglican priest, he had been leading a double life-humble, obedient, and God-fearing son at home, and a rebellious, night-club loving youth while at school.

Tibaijuka earned a Master’s degree from Mountains of the Moon University, Fort Portal, in 2016, and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, Mukono, in 2011.

He was ordained a deacon in 2010 and a priest in 2011.

Tibaijuka has served both as a classroom teacher and head teacher in a number of primary schools. He started church ministry as a Catechist.

After his ordination he served in the diocese of Rwenzori Diocesan office as the Diocesan Youth Worker, and as the Vicar of several parishes.

He has also worked on translating the Bible into Lubwisi and taught at Bishop Balya College. He took early retirement from civil service and is currently a member of the Diocesan Synod and vice chairperson for the diocese of Rwenzori House of Clergy.