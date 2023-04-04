The Taasa Obutonde campaign has taken a significant step forward in its mission to save the environment with the latest partnership with the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in Uganda.

The campaign, which aims to reduce plastic waste through the 3Rs – Recycle, Reduce, and Reuse – has gained momentum with the support of NEMA as a regulator.

This collaboration is a big deal as it demonstrates a collective effort to address the pressing environmental challenges in Uganda. As a regulatory body, NEMA has the power to enforce laws and regulations on environmental protection. Its involvement in the Taasa Obutonde campaign brings more attention to reducing plastic waste and encourages individuals and organizations to play their part in creating a sustainable future for all.

The Taasa Obutonde campaign has been at the forefront of educating Ugandans on the impact of plastic waste on the environment, and NEMA’s involvement only amplifies the message. By emphasizing the 3Rs, the campaign advocates for a behavioral change toward plastic consumption and management.

The Executive Director of NEMA, Dr. Akankwasah Barirega, praised the Taasa Obutonde campaign and its partners – VIVO Energy, Stanbic Bank, Uganda Breweries Limited and Next Media, for their efforts in educating Ugandans on sustainable living. “Thank you, Taasa Obutonde Partners, for contributing to educating Ugandans to live sustainably.

The campaign is a perfect example of how everyone can contribute to creating a better world, and he urged all Ugandans to join the movement”, he said during the meeting.

This partnership comes after NEMA’s collaboration with Next Media and partners on the TuveKukaveera campaign, which also aimed to tackle environmental issues in Uganda. With the information and resources from both campaigns, Ugandans are better equipped to make conscious decisions that positively impact the environment.

Therefore, it is imperative that every Ugandan joins the Taasa Obutonde campaign to help save our environment. By reducing plastic waste and practicing the 3Rs, we can all contribute to creating a sustainable future for future generations. NEMA’s involvement in the campaign adds to its credibility and significance, making it a significant milestone in Uganda’s fight against environmental degradation.