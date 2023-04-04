Medipal Hospital in Kampala has offered free surgery services to a seven-year-old child who has lived with a strange disease on the head for four years.

Emmanuel Lopuriang, a son to a single mother from Kotido district first appeared on social media with a strange illness that had eaten up his head as he lived with the disease for four years.

On Monday, Medipal Hospital’s CEO, Dr. Adnand Khan announced they had successfully carried out the surgery on Lopuriang’s head.

“He was suffering from a chronic wound which had grown big over the years,” Dr.Khan said.

He said the surgery was carried out free of charge as the hospital responded to concerns on social media to have the seven-year-old child get treatment.

The Medipal Hospital CEO said the boy’s mother will also need psychosocial support as a result of the stigma from her community.