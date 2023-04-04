The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has made new changes and appointments affecting 69 police officers.

In fresh deployments, transfers and appointments involving gazetted officers between the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), CP Polly Namaye who has just returned from a UN mission in South Sudan has been appointed as the police’s deputy spokesperson in charge of the press to replace ACP Claire Nabakka who has been appointed as the deputy spokesperson in charge of the police’s public relations.

The new changes have also seen SSP Bashir Ssempala appointed as the Kampala Metropolitan Community Liaison Officer whereas ACP David Manzi who has been on a UN Mission has now been appointed the new Very Important Persons Protection Unit (VIPPU) commandant to replace ACP Emmanuel Mukama who has been sent to technical services as the commandant.

VIPPU officers guard heads of institutions among others UNRA, KCCA, URA, Electoral Commission, Chief Justice and judicial officers as well as being hired to offer guard and protection services to wealthy persons and socialites.

The unit is under the directorate of Counter Terrorism in Police.

The latest reshuffle has also seen ACP Charles Mutungi who was not deployed sent to the CID headquarters as the head of inspection whereas ASP Daniel Asobasi Okumu has been appointed as the regional training officer for Sipi region and SP Ahmed Madira has been appointed as the deputy Regional Police Commander for Mount Morot region to replace SP Ronnie Waiswa who has been sent to human resource at the police headquarters pending investigations.

The changes have also seen SP Abas Ssenyonjo moved from Kira division to Namisindwa as DPC to replace SP Swagiya Nabunya who has been sent to human resource pending investigations whereas ASP Jackson Maumbe who has been on a UN mission has been appointed as the Kalaki DPC to replace SP Tonny Ondoga who has been sent to human resource headquarters at Naguru pending investigations.

The reshuffle has also seen SSP Joseph Kirabo sent to the Professional Standards Unit as the officer in charge of investigations whereas D/ASP Stephen Waako is appointed the officer in charge of operations at PSU, D/ASP Richard Lukungu is now the admin at PSU and D/ASP Alfred Okello is appointed as the officer in charge of records at PSU.

By the look of things, the latest changes were meant to ensure deployment of officers who have returned home from various missions in South Sudan and Somalia under the UN and African Union respectively.

The reshuffle has also seen appointments made to replace officers who have been sent to the human resource directorate headquarters for disciplinary action over various cases.