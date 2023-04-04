Revelers were left excited by the first ever dog beach party held at Coco Beach in Entebbe over the weekend.

The event organized by Dog Walk Events and Make a Child Smile attracted dog lovers but also saw dog owners bring their animals to the beach in Entebbe.

According to Alex Ssembatya, the Executive Director for Make a Child Smile, they joined the dog beach party as one of the ways to sensitise Ugandans on protecting children against all forms of threats.

“Many of our people don’t have the financial muscle to hire guards at home but they can use dogs for security Since our focus is on protecting children, we think dogs can be used to protect them at home both during the day and night,”Ssembatya said.

Geoffrey Twesigye, a journalist but also dog breeder said the event was also meant to make awareness about the various uses of dogs to society.

“We wanted to use this opportunity to help educate Ugandans and create awareness on how dogs are useful animals not only as pets at home but for also many other uses,” Twesigye said.