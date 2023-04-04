The president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, has used his first public appearance in nearly two weeks to criticise opponents who were questioning the state of his health.

In a video posted online, the president described speculation that he was ill as “utterly crazy” and accused the opposition of trying to create a crisis.

Coughing occasionally during the address, he said that a power vacuum was not created if he caught a cold.

President Saied has ruled by decree since seizing power in 2021 and last year forced through a law giving his office unlimited powers.

