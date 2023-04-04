Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira has become the new military attache for Uganda to Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.

Col Sseruyange on Monday took over office from Maj Gen Michael Ondoga who has been serving in the position for three years but has since retired from active service of the army.

Speaking during the handover on Monday, the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda applauded Maj Gen Ondoga for the well served time on duty.

He assured him that despite going into retirement, he remains a key resource of the UPDF and can be called upon for any assignment.

Gen Kyanda congratulated Col Sseruyange upon the appointment but advised him to uphold the good relations between the two countries but to also maintain the UPDF reputation of discipline and excellence.

Speaking at the function, Maj Gen Ondoga applauded President Museveni, also the commander in chief for giving him the opportunity to serve in various capacities but also the UPDF leadership for according him support.

He wished the best for his successor in the position of military attache in Saudi Arabia.

Col Chris Seruyange Ddamulira was equally thankful to God, President Museveni and the UPDF leadership for trusting him with such a big office.

He said that he joined the UPDF as a young man and that therefore, any training and education he has is work of the UPDF and promised to serve to the best of his ability.

The handover was also attended by Cox Alfred Anguzu , the Ministry of Defence Commissioner of Human Resource, Brig Prof Godard Busingye, the UPDF Chief of Legal Services, Brig Gen Ssebugwawo ,the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Col Yusuf Bagada the Director Foreign Relations under CMI, and the Deputy Defence Spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki.

Relations

Uganda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to enjoy cordial relations that have grown and developed over the years, deepened by common interests and mutual benefits.

Relations between the two countries are witnessing increasing cooperation in the fields of defence, economy, science and society.

The two countries also share joint membership in the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).