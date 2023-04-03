The Minister of State for Minerals, Peter Lokeris has tasked distributors of fuel and lubricants to ensure good quality at all their retail outlets across the country.

Lokeris was officiating at the ten-year anniversary of Vivo Energy during which the distributor of Shell products was commended for their leading role in building a robust supply chain of fuel and lubricants.

Vivo Energy, a marketer and distributor of Shell fuels and lubricants, has marked a decade of operations on the Ugandan market.

The Managing Director of Vivo Energies Uganda, Johan Grobbelaar says they have been able to expand the shell service station footprint to different parts of the country.

Speaking during the anniversary ceremony, the Minister of State for Minerals, Peter Lokeris emphasised the role of genuine suppliers in fighting adulterated fuel products.

“We are in this effort together, we need to fight bad fuel products that don’t meet the quality standards”, Lokeris said.

The Chief Licensing Officer of Motor Vehicles at the Ministry of Works, Katushabe Winstone advised motorists to be cautious of the fuel and lubricant products they use, saying if they use poor quality ones, these spark avoidable mechanical breakdowns.

“Let the motorist be cautious on the fuel they consume, because if you use diesel when your vehicle uses petrol it might cost vehicles and fail to start”, Katushabe said.