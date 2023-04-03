Fugitive Assistant Commissioner of Police Siraje Bakaleke who has been on the run for five years has been arrested by police but released on bond, the Nile Post has learnt.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the development.

“It is true after several year, he reported to police headquarters and was forwarded to directorate of criminal investigations(CID) where he recorded a statement on charges of desertion. He was briefly detained and then given police bond and he is answering it,”Enanga said on Monday.

Bakaleke who was then the Kampala Metropolitan South Police Commander went missing in 2018 after the state slapped charges of abuse of office, kidnap, and conspiracy to defraud against him.

The charges stemmed from a case in which South Korean nationals were rounded up and defrauded of billions of money.

According to documents before court, two South Korean investors Park Seunghoon and Jang Shingu Un from Mckineley Resource Company Limited were scheduled to meet some gold dealers in Kampala but were instead surrounded by security operatives who asked them to hand over the $415,000 they had at gun point before going away with it.

He was accused together with lawyer, Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, Samuel Nabeta Mulowooza, D/ASP Innocent Nuwagaba, D/ASP Robert Ray Asiimwe, PC Junior Amanya, PC Gastavas Babu and PC Kenneth Zirintusa.

Meanwhile, court issued an arrest warrant against the senior police officer and alerted all police stations around the country to arrest him on sight.

Deserter

Following effortless attempts to trace Bakaleke, Police asked him to report for duty or else he risked being declared being away without official permission.

The force later declared ACP Bakeleke as a deserter after he failed to show up.

He was believed to have run into exile in an unknown country.

In 2019, the Director of Public Prosecutions discontinued charges against Bakaleke and his co-accused.

“This is to inform you that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against ACP Haj Siraje Bakaleke, Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, Samuel Nabeta Mulowooza, D/ASP Innocent Nuwagaba, D/ASP Robert Ray Asiimwe, PC Junior Amanya, PC Gastavas Babu and PC Kenneth Zirintusa charged with abuse of office (three counts), embezzlement, obtaining money with false pretence, conspiracy to defraud, kidnapping or abducting with intent to commit a felony (three counts), pending arrest,” the DPP wrote to court in May 2019.

However, this didn’t mean the charges had been dismissed but rather would be reinstated after the arrest.

On Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said after almost five years of desertion, Bakaleke showed up at the Police headquarters where he reported himself before he was handed over to CID to answer charges related to deserting the force.

“Desertion is a criminal offence and the file will go to DPP later today and we shall be guided by the legal opinion.”

He however said they will be waiting to hear from the DPP in regards the reinstatement of the charges against the senior police officer who has been on the run for five years.

“That file( for defrauding) was set aside because the alleged suspect Bakaleke was not around but we shall be guided by the office of the DPP on that(file),”Enanga said.