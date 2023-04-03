The video of a man watching his wife mix and drink a cup of poison has shocked those who watched. In the video which has since gone viral, a man behind the camera is heard asking the late Sharon Njeri to go ahead and mix the concoction.

It has been reported that DJ Brownskin encouraged his wife to consume the drink. She then proceeds to chug the unknown beverage and throw the cup towards her husband.

Within no time the woman is seen writhing in pain before everything goes blank. One of the couple’s children can also be seen attempting to help Mwangi. The video ends before Mwangi passes away.

In the video that was taken a few months ago, the DJ, who has allegedly been identified as DJ Brownskin Fully Fullu who had two kids with the late Sharon. The mother of his children, Sharon Njeri Mwangi, passed away in July last year.

He sits there and watches her as she starts drooling, heaving, and pushes her away when she falls on him.

He half-heartedly asks the maid to bring milk, the shaken maid tries to feed her milk. By this time, the poor wife is too far gone. Their kid comes in, says something about a photo, bends to his mother as she breathes her last.

Posts from his social media allege that the DJ proceeded to participate in the wife’s burial and posted messages that cast him as mourning.

“Your death left a gaping hole in my heart that I will fill with the love we shared,” he allegedly posted after his wife’s death.

Although the clip did not make it online at the time of her passing, the jarring recording has now remerged, leaving the artist garnering immense backlash online. At the time of writing this article, law enforcement had not released a statement on Mwangi’s death.

For those unversed, DJ Brownskin, whose real name is Michael Macharia Njiri, is a popular musician best known for his music tracks. He is well known in Kenya and has amassed a massive following of 38.9 followers on Instagram. As per his social media account, he thoroughly enjoys playing at concerts. He is also the father of two children.

