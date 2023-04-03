The Ugandan government has signed an agreement with Mauto, an Indian company for the deployment of more than 140,000 electric motorbikes and 3000 charging and swapping stations around the country.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Works and Transport and Mauto at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

Mauto’s brand identity is Spiro which launched in Africa in May 2022 and plans to expand into ten countries by 2030 according to officials.

“Electric two-wheelers are the future of sustainable mobility in Africa. Our rollout speed – more than 4,500 electric motorbikes in less than a year of operation – and the commitment of the continent’s authorities. Today’s signing in Kampala is an unprecedented step in the transition of African cities to more sustainable mobility. This partnership, the first between an African government and a green mobility company on the continent, will create over 9,000 jobs,” said Shegun Adjadi Bakari, the CEO of Spiro.

He noted that as part of the agreement, an electric motorbike assembly plant will be built to promote “made in Uganda”.

Shegun noted that owing to the factory, electric motorbikes will be affordable for future users as they will be able to save up to 40%.

He noted that the partnership will see Spiro deploy 140000 electric motorbikes into the Ugandan market over the next five years, as well as developing over 3000 recharging and battery swapping stations across the country to support this transition, which will mainly target “boda-boda riders.

“Boda-bodas taxis now account for more than 40% of travel flows in Kampala, and more in other cities across the country. By targeting these users, we are clearly demonstrating our commitment to addressing the climate and health challenges posed by the pollution associated with our current modes of transport,” Shegun noted.

Free electric motorbikes

According to the Sipro CEO, the deployment of these electric motorbikes and a reliable charging and battery swapping network is in line with Uganda’s ambitions to become one of the leading countries for sustainable electric transportation in Africa.

“In the coming weeks, we will launch our program to replace traditional motorbikes with electric motorbikes, as we are already doing in Benin, Togo and Rwanda. Ugandan drivers will be able to hand in their old motorbike and leave with one of our new electric models. This is a first in Africa.”

He noted that the company’s motorbikes are specially designed and adapted for the African market and the swapping technology allows users to easily travel with no range limits thanks to a battery swap station which take three minutes to swap batteries, compared to the usual 3 hours for a standard charge.

Background

President Museveni last year hinted at this deal with an investor to provide free electric motorbikes to boda boda riders.

“We have agreed with some investors, to take away the petrol ones and give the owners the electric ones. This swap will save motorcycle operators 50% of the cost,” Museveni said while delivering his end of year address from his country home in Rwakitura.

The president noted that the investors will recoup their money by being licenced and allowed to operating charging stations for the electric batteries for motorcycles.