Lake Mburo National Park is a compact gem, located conveniently in Kiruhura District close to the highway that connects Kampala to the parks of western Uganda.

It is the smallest of Uganda’s savannah national parks and underlain by ancient Precambrian metamorphic rocks which date back more than 500 million years.

On the road to Lake Mburo National Park, you can not miss the beautiful and diverse landscape and diverse culture of people along the Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway.

Lake Mburo is home to 350 bird species as well as zebras, impalas, elands, buffalos, oribi, Defassa waterbuck, leopard, hippo, hyena, topi, reedbuck and giraffes.

Together with 13 other lakes in the area, Lake Mburo forms part of a 50km-long wetland system linked by a swamp. Five of these lakes lie within the park’s borders.

Once covered by open savanna, this supports the healthy population of Buffalos, Wathhog ,bushpig and hippopotamus. Lake Mburo National Park now contains much woodland as there are no elephants to tame the vegetation.

In the western part of the park, the savanna is interspersed with rocky ridges and forested gorges while patches of papyrus swamp and narrow bands of lush riparian woodland line many lakes.

This video documents my visit to Lake Mburo National Park.