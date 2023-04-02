Ramadhan is a once-in-a-year opportunity wherein any Muslim doesn’t have to do everything perfectly.

Islam is so beautiful that one can get rewards for just trying and striving, rather than the result he or she puts out. Allah knows that you are trying, and that truly is the biggest blessing of them all.

A Muslim scholar, Ismail ibn Musa Menk alias Mufti Menk said it is very important for a Muslim to always keep his or her hope and trust in Allah alive, adding that it is the cornerstone of faith.

“Always have hope in the Almighty’s mercy. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Holding on to hope is your greatest strength. Use it to anchor you in times of crisis. The situation could always be worse. But he who has hope has everything,” he said.

Scholars said that Ramadhan brings about a shift in life, with days and nights getting interchanged, and the first few days being a little difficult but trust (Tawakkul) in Allah can make everything better.

Tawakkul is basically the “trust and reliance on Allah” that is accepting the results that He decides regardless of how they may turn out to be.

You may face challenges and difficult situations in your life but you have to face them strongly while believing in Allah Almighty that is the concept of Tawakkul. Tawakkul is the belief and the attitude that one has about putting trust in Allah to take care of all affairs of one’s life.

In the Holy Quran, Allah Almighty says: “And will provide for him from where he does not expect. And whoever places his trust in Allah, Sufficient is He for him, for Allah will surely accomplish His Purpose: For verily, Allah has appointed for all things a due proportion.” (Quran, 65:3).

Always trust and rely on Allah because He is the best sustainer and He will guide you in your difficult time and surely, He will protect you.