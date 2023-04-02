Uganda’s financial industry is still struggling to get out of the grey list by international systems for failure to put in place measures that can effectively prevent financial crimes like money laundering.

This was revealed shortly after the launch of an awareness drive to digitally register all accountable persons in the country by the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) . The event took place at the Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala.

Last year, FIA launched the Go Anti Money Laundering System (goAML) that would allow for e-registration and e-certificate issuance. The system according to the authority would allow easy registration and hence help to fight all financial related crimes such as money laundering among others.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2013 (as amended) provides for the registration of all accountable persons as one of the general powers of the authority. Accountable persons include advocates, banks, Forex bureau, real estate agents among others.

As such, regulation 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations, 2015 requires every accountable person to register with the authority, within one year from the commencement of the regulations, or such other period as the authority may specify.

The head of office at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Sharon Lesa Nyambe said Uganda has however given an impressive outlook as far as putting in place regulatory framework in encountering financial crimes.

“Yes, Uganda is still on the grey list but they are currently putting in place measures to ensure that they are reaching international standards. There are certain aspects of standards that are required to be met, so Uganda has been found wanting in terms of critical areas,’ she said.

When a country is black-listed, countries or other financial jurisdictions block some transactions if they cannot ascertain the source or destination of the money, or prove that it has nothing to do with money laundering.

This is a requirement by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global inter-governmental organisation on the initiative of the G7 Countries to develop policies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Uganda was put on the ‘Grey List’, a list that shows the performance of countries regarding the safety or level of risk of their financial systems.

This came after the FATF declined to adopt Uganda’s Money Laundering and Terror financing risk assessment report done by the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) and some NGOs in 2018.

The director of ICT systems and security at FIA, Cyrus Barigye told the Nile Post that some accountable persons are unaware that they must register with the authority, adding that there is a need to raise awareness throughout the country.

“We are here to create awareness and we are now rolling out training and public knowledge. The challenge of compliance is compliance is based on unknowing. So, I will not rush and say the accountable persons are not compliant. No, it is for us to get out there and create awareness about what is happening,” he said.

Uganda has until the end of June to make improvements lest more action be taken against the nation and this could mean Uganda being placed on the FATF’s blacklist which currently features Myanmar, Iran and North Korea.

A blacklist is used to refer to countries or jurisdictions that are deemed non-cooperative or non-compliant with FATF’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) standards greylist refers to countries that are identified as having deficiencies in their AML/CFT regimes, but have committed to implementing measures to address those shortcomings.

Countries that are on the grey list mean they are under increased monitoring, and actively working with FATF to address deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF is an inter-governmental policy making body charged with fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism with an aim of preventing illegal activities.