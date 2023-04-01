Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a 26 year old worker at a steel and iron factory in Matugga was crashed to death after allegedly slipping into one of the rolling machines at the factory.

Martin Kayanga is said to have slid into the rolling machine at China Chan Jiang Steel and Iron Factory located in Buwonzi village along Sanga-Semuto road , Matugga in Wakiso district in an incident that happened on Friday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, noting that the 26 year old casual worker died on the spot.

“According to preliminary investigations, it is alleged that the deceased was working with his colleagues when he slid and fell into a rolling machine that he was operating, resulting in his untimely death. The machine was immediately stopped, and the victim was rushed to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,”Owoyesigyire said.

He said on getting information, police rushed to the scene but found the victim had already been removed from the rolling machine.

“ The crime scene was documented, photographed, and swabs were collected from the roller machine, along with the suspected remains of the deceased, as part of the ongoing investigations.”

“We would like to assure the public that the factory is fully cooperating with us to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. We also want to urge the public to remain calm as we conduct our investigations and seek to establish the facts surrounding the matter.”

Past incidents

In 2017, Daniel Odoch, an employee at Kinyara Sugar factory in Masindi district was allegedly grabbed by a conveyor belt that threw him into the running machines, eventually crushing him to death instantly.

Odoch, 16, was a student of Kinyara High School in Budongo Sub County, Masindi district and a temporary worker at the factory who was searching for school fees.

In 2021, a worker at Tembo Steel factory died on the spot after she was hit by a metallic pipe while on duty in Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District.

Moureen Lunyolo was working in a wire drawing department when the pipe landed on her head and broke her skull, leading to death.

In 2022,an employee at Brother Wood Factory at Ntanzi Village, Ntenjeru-Kisoga Town Council, Mukono District was killed by an electric chainsaw machine which he was operating.

The incident happened when the deceased only identified as Brian was operating a machine that cuts pine wood logs that jammed, bounced off the wood and cut through his neck.