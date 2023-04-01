Bell Lager has launched a campaign dubbed the “Bell CEO” in which the Uganda Breweries Limited brand will be searching for creative and uniquely talented individuals with outstanding social skills to be appointed the CEO, an acronym coined to mean Chief Enjoyments Officer.

“The world we live in continues to evolve and perhaps one of the biggest emerging developments has been the growth of the creative industry. In Uganda even more so fueled by our highly enterprising young people. The Bell CEO is a platform that is looking to recognize creative and outstanding individuals who possess unique social skills and the right flair to be crowned the BELL CEO. The CEO will walk away with a brand-new car and assorted Bell Lager goodies,” said Emmy Hashakimana, the Marketing and Innovations Director at Uganda Breweries Limited.

This campaign he said is national and various creative individuals emerging from the regional engagements will battle for the ultimate Bell CEO position.

To join, interested persons will be required to submit digital entries, a 30 second video entry expressing their unique creativity and once shortlisted, contestants will take part in a three-phase process with various challenges leading up to the ultimate showdown where the overall winner will be selected.

“Like all CEO roles, this job comes with attractive perks including a full home makeover, a brand-new Renault Kwid and enjoyments privileges including but not limited to VIP access and the ultimate royal experience at various brand engagements. If you have what it takes, participate to stand a chance to be our next CEO,” said Justin Agaba, the acting Brand Manager for Bell Lager.

The campaign will also feature an online voting portal for contestants to mobilise their fans using their social media channels to vote for them throughout the process.

“The creative industry which includes arts, crafts, advertising, design, entertainment, fashion, media, has become a vital force accelerating human development. Data shows that over the last 15 years, the creative economy is not only one of the most rapidly growing sectors of the world economy but also transformative in generating jobs, income and even exports. We believe that this era presents great opportunities to be tapped into,” Hashakimana said.

“ This campaign will provide a platform to for uniquely creative individuals to showcase their skills and talent. We intend to empower vibrant individuals to tap into the digital landscape showing them that they have the ability to explore their unique talent to grow, become job creators and earn a sustainable income.”

The campaign will kick-off in Kampala with calls for submissions to shortlist participants who will then undertake a few challenges ahead of crowning regional representatives.

It will concurrently run in the Northern and Western regions of the country until the grand finale which will be held in Kampala.