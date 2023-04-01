KCB Uganda has partnered with the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited(UWEAL)to host the annual women in business trade fair in Kampala.

The two-day bazaar that opened on Friday at the Railway grounds in Kampala enables women entrepreneurs display and sell some of their products but also participate in workshops and seminars with topics like finance, marketing and technology where attendees also have an opportunity to network

“We are committed to supporting women in all areas of their lives because we believe if a woman succeeds, everyone succeeds,” said Agnes Mayanja Namyalo, the KCB Uganda Executive Director.

She noted that initiatives live the bazaar help women to showcase their products.

“This provides a platform for women to showcase their talents, network with each other and share their experiences. They also create opportunities for us to support and learn from each other.”

Statistics from the Financial Sector Deepening Uganda show that in contrast to 45% of men, 60% of women in Uganda are not financially included meaning they don’t have registered accounts at formal, full service financial institutions.

This means more women need to have access to financial literacy to close the gender pay gap.

The statistics also show that men perform better than women at every stage of the financial inclusion journey from having financial accounts to owning them to actively using full service and digital value accounts.

Constance Kisembo, the CEO for UWEAL said empowering women entrepreneurs is key to promoting economic growth and development in the country.

“The partnership between KCB and UWEAL is of great importance to both organisations and through working together, we are able to provide even more support to women entrepreneurs in the country,” Kisembo noted.