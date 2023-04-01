Singer cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said fellow singer Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone has recently been doing strange things on stage, reason he did not attend his maiden Gwanga Mujje Concert.

In an interview with NBS TV, Bobi Wine said that he does not resonate with Chameleone’s recent public actions, urging that he fears associating with him would seem like he condones his behaviour.

“There are strange things he has been doing even on stage, if I turn up for his concert and he does such things again, people may hold such actions against me,” Bobi said.

“Already, many people out there have been accusing me of such things without any basis, hence attending that concert would have given them lee-way,” he added.

Jose Chameleoene came under criticism last month when in he plucked his lips onto those of his biological brother Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel during the Gwanga Mujje concert.

In his defence, Chameleone said that he kissed Weasel out of excitement. He later apologised.

”I wish to use this opportunity to apologise to my fans, friends…I know most of my friends are really offended and didn’t carry it lightly. I sincerely apologise..it was just too much energy and excitement. I actually regret it. The energy was just too high and it was the wrong way to share it with Weasel, my brother, and I also apologise on behalf of him. Thank you so much for accepting my apology.” Chameleone posted.