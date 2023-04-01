Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has promised Ugandans especially the Muslims community who are currently fasting the month of Ramadhan new music to celebrate Eid.

Kyagulanyi, who is also the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), assured his fans that he will soon get back on stage after removing president Museveni from power.

“Please pay attention, we are going to give you a special gift at the end of Ramadhan. We are going to give you the new music. Let us first fast but we shall give you another tune as a special gift and as we thank you for fasting the holy month of Ramadhan,” he said while speaking to the media on Saturday.

He promised new changes in the entertainment industry as soon as he becomes the president, calling upon artistes to always be creative as the hope for the best from the industry.

“The regime has made artistes to become beggars. Artiste should help us in liberating Uganda.We are leading the journey of liberating this country. If I become the president of Uganda, the entertainment industry will change overnight. You will get the respect you deserve as artistes. Uganda will be the leading country in Africa,” he said.

Kyagulanyi who has been in the industry for over 15 years stressed that Uganda has the ability of becoming one of the most popular countries in the world but her people have been reduced to beggars.

“Artistes must support our cause, other professions such as doctors, engineers, boda boda riders among others have endorsed us but artistes have not. What is wrong with you? Why can’t you support us so that we make this country a better place to live in?” he queried.

On his song “Nalumansi” which was recently criticised by some music analysts, questioning its quality, lyrical maturity and creativity, Kyagulanyi asked Ugandans to give the song time, adding that it will perform well in the industry.

He insisted that his new song is great and has a good message,adding that some people didn’t understand the song.

“Sometime i sing songs which are of a high level, so some people don’t understand the song. We sympathise with the people but they will understand it slowly. We can’t blame them for not understanding the song. I encourage people to be ready for negativity because it will come along your way,” he said.

He said that he can’t be affected by the negative of the people towards his song and the family, adding that not all people can like someone on the same level.

According to critics, the song has poor diction and creativity and the singer is still stuck in the old-school music style which is not ideal for the current music market.

Kyagulanyi’s songs have however been praised on several occasions for not only entertaining but also being educative, touching on social and political issues affecting the people of Uganda.

Kyagulanyi, who was banned from performing on stage after joining politics some few years ago, said he misses his fans a lot, giving an assurance that everything will be be right as soon as possible.

“It has now been five years since I was banned from performing on stage without any genuine reason. I didn’t break any law. I miss the stage a lot and I will be back soon. The regime is violent towards me because they have guns. We are fighting hard to stop this injustice so that we are free in our country,” he said.

Kyagulanyi, who has now become a critic of President Museveni’s government, has been unable to hold music concerts because police block them, citing the singer’s failure to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police to go ahead with the event.

In 2018, the singer petitioned parliament over the continued blocking of his concerts by the government and since then he re-channeled his focus to active politics.

Kyagulanyi is among the top artistes in Uganda with hit songs such as Osobola, Size yo, Wendi Tuliyambala Engule among others.