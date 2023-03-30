There is a heavy police presence in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, after the government banned opposition protests that are scheduled for Thursday.

Local media outlets have been sharing pictures of water canons and riot police stationed in opposition strongholds across the city.

Road blocks have also been mounted on roads leading to state house – the president’s official residence.

Businesses have been opened in the city centre and public transport vehicles are operating. Authorities have, however, suspended train services in Nairobi ahead of expected demonstrations.

Protesters in the western towns of Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori have already blocked roads with bonfires and rocks, according to media reports.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived at his office at dawn and has urged Kenyans to report to work.

Source: BBC