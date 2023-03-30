One of the good deeds that a Muslim can do during this holy month of Ramadhan is to constantly make sincere dua (prayer) for his or her parents whether they are still alive or dead.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) encouraged us to keep praying for our parents, saying that “Indeed, prayers will continue to benefit them.”

A Muslim scholar, Sheikh Shafik Mafo who is also a presenter at Salam television urged Muslims to always endeavour to pray for their parents either dead or alive. He said parents deserve prayers because they have sacrificed a lot for their children to grow and become an important personality in life.

“Let us use this holy month to pray for them. If we love our parents who are in the grave right now, please let’s pray for them. If you really love your mother, how is she doing? How is your father doing? Let’s do the needful,” said Mafo.

Mafo urged Muslims to embrace the practice of praying for their parents, adding that even their children will do the same when they are no longer in this world.

“Show love to your parents even if you don’t have money for charity, pray for them. Before breaking your fast pray for your parents,” he guided.

We can never repay our parents for their kindness however, we can do our best to honour them and treat them well.

Allah says in the Quran:

“Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but Him and that you be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in your life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honour (Surah Al-Isra, 17:23)

Scholars said when a person dies, his deeds come to an end, except for three things including a continuous charity, knowledge that others benefited from, and a pious son who (continues to) pray for him.