President Museveni has insisted that his votes were “changed” in the Kampala Metropolitan area during the 2021 Presidential elections.

Museveni made the revelations while meeting a section of Kampala NRM Village leaders at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Wednesday.

Commenting on NRM’s abysmal performance in Kampala in the recent general elections, Museveni claimed the party in power was rigged out.

“ I had heard about the rigging of elections in Kampala. I heard that even my votes were changed,” Museveni said.

He blamed the people he appointed in the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) for failure to perform their roles which could have exposed his votes to being changed.

“That came from the ONC which was supposed to appoint some agents per village and fight those wars, but I do not know what happened,” Museveni claimed.

President Museveni summoned Hadija Uwizeye, the newly appointed ONC head to elaborate a report regarding the same.

In her report, Uwizeye confirmed that the appointments for agents were made and the amount of money released to cater for the same, it was however swindled by those in charge.

The ONC was at that time headed by Milly Babalanda, the current minister for the presidency who is coincidentally embroiled in an Shs7b scandal at the government printers.