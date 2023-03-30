C-Care IHK has unveiled the state of the art Mother and Child Centre, a specialised facility dedicated to the care and wellness of expectant mothers and new-borns.

Launched on Wednesday, the centre is equipped with theatre, private recovery rooms, as well as specialists that walk with the mothers through out the journey of pregnancy, delivery, and post natal period.

According to C-Care Uganda, the facility will address issues concerning women, children, and families, including access to recommended prenatal, well-childcare, postnatal care, nutrition, vaccines and much more.

Speaking during the launch, CEO C-Care Uganda, Shukmeet Sandhu said, at the new centre, mothers will have centralised access to expert knowledge and guidance from specialists and their team.

”Aesthetic elements can enable a thoughtful and needed consideration that withholds momentarily imaginative and hopeful experiences to patients in a vulnerable situation. Thus, aesthetics, together with peace and quietness, can set vulnerable patients free to retreat and faster recovery,” Sandhu said.

He added that their team of medical professionals are well-equipped to provide practical experience and expert knowledge backed by the latest research.

According to C-Care, the new facility is having maternity packages designed to ensure the entire experience from pre-natal to post-natal runs smooth, and includes a labour and delivery room as well as a lounge.

“As mothers recover from the most trying and rewarding experience, comfort is key and privacy preferable.” C-Care says.