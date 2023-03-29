Seeking consultation in both religious and worldly matters carry deep meaning and helps one to avoid making grave mistakes regarding personal, political, or transcendental matters.

Throughout life, we face situations where the benefits and harms of a given course of action are not immediately clear to us. In such instances, Islam teaches us to consult others so that we can be guided towards decisions that will stimulate blessings, progress, and success.

As we seek counsel, Allah opens the doors of goodness.

A Muslim scholar, Dr Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke, who also doubles as the spokesperson Kibuli Muslim faction, urged Muslims to always consult what they don’t understand because it is the first condition of obtaining good results during this month.

“If you consult then you know, you are going to avoid mistakes,” he said citing some of the verses in the Quran that talks about consultation in Islam. “Do consult those who are knowledgeable if you don’t know”

Kiggundu said there are so many issues that happen or come across during Ramadhan and many people are no well aquatinted with them. He said a Muslims should know what is forbidden, the importance fasting among others.

“Therefore, brothers and sisters make sure that you consult. There are people who are knowledgeable and they can guide you. It will also help you to avoid making mistakes because I don’t want you to lose in this holy month of Ramadhan,” he said.

But as you seek guidance, think carefully about who you consult. Make sure to take guidance and advice from people who are experienced, religious, or wise and knowledgeable about the matter.