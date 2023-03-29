Afcon qualifiers: Tanzania 0-1 Uganda

A late strike from second half substitute , Rogers Mato was enough to ensure Uganda beat Tanzania 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to keep alive the Cranes hopes of qualifying for the forthcoming edition of the African Nations Cup.

Coming into the game, Uganda was second last in the group on just one point with Tanzania sitting comfortably just below leaders Algeria and the team from Dar es Salaam hopes to finish off the job at their own backyard to ensure qualification for the Afcon finals.

For the entire game the Tanzanians had the Ugandan backline gasping for breath after creating several opportunities that left goalkeeper, Salim Jamal to save the situation on several occasions.

The breakthrough

On the night that the Cranes needed three points to keep their hopes of qualification for Afcon alive, Serbian tactician, Milutin Sredjovic Micho made several changes in the second half to go full blast in attack.

The tactician who for the largest portion of this campaign was under fire from Ugandan supporters for the lackluster performance of the team then introduced Fahad Bayo, Rogers Mato for Emmanuel Okwi and Richard Basangwa whereas Travis Mutyaba came in for Joseph Ochaya , Steven Mukwala for Isma Mugulusi and Farouk Miya for Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The substitutions paid off when Miya with a through ball was well received by Mato who shot past the Tanzanian goalkeeper into the right corner to send Ugandan fans, players and the coaches into frenzy .

The goal was sigh of relief for the Cranes coach Micho whose job was on the wire.

The 30-minute break

Earlier, towards the end of the first half, there was a 30-minute spell in which the game was brought to a halt after some of the floodlights in the stadium could not light well.

The game however later resumed.

The calculations return

Having won the game in Tanzania, Uganda are now on level with the Taifa Stars on four points below Algeria that have already qualified in group F.

The Cranes will now have to beat Algeria, then pray for Niger to beat Tanzania.

The calculations will also require that Uganda beat Niger and then Algeria beat Tanzania.

Group F

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 4 4 0 0 7 12

Tanzania 4 1 1 2 -2 4

Uganda 4 1 1 1 -2 4

Niger 4 0 2 2 -2 2