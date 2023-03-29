Ghana’s parliament has amended sections of the Criminal Offenses Act of 1960, which makes attempting to take ones own life a crime.

Following the amendment on Tuesday, attempted suicide will now be considered a mental health issue requiring assistance by law, Ghana’s TV3 network reported.

Ghanaian health experts have been pushing for the law to be changed, saying attempted suicide is a medical condition that needs health support rather than imprisonment.

Some survivors of attempted suicide had also called for resources to be spent on prevention.

Local media say about 1,500 cases of suicide are reported nationwide every year.

Source: BBC