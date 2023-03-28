The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Oboi Amuriat says that the National Unity Platform has not provided enough direction to the people outside parliament.

Speaking during an interview with NBS TV on Tuesday, Amuriat acknowledged that the NUP by the fact that it makes the majority opposition in parliament should provide leadership both in the House and outside it, with one of the roles not exactly happening.

“The challenge for the National Unity Platform (NUP) is to provide leadership in and out of Parliament. I don’t see much of NUP out of Parliament,” Amuriat said.

“We (FDC) are the leading opposition in the country as distinguished from the leading opposition party in Parliament. We have structures in all villages in this country,” he added.

Amuriat contends that the FDC remains the leading opposition party despite NUP unseating it in parliament.

He says that being the leading opposition party in parliament is not the goal of the FDC, and has never been the aspiration.

“We have never aspired to be the leading opposition party, every time we have contested, we have aspired to be the leading ruling party in this country.”

He however called for a unity of opposition forces, to be able to support a meaningful change from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I would like to urge my colleagues in the opposition that the earlier we get together, the better it’s going to be,” he said.

“We have signed pacts before and experienced betrayal for example with Democratic Party. This doesn’t mean however that we shall not continue to work together with the change-seeking forces,” he added.

Commenting briefly on the “Muhoozi project” Amuriat said the FDC will not buy into it.

“ We know that Mr Museveni wants to rule for life; I see him appearing on the ballot in 2026. Ugandans shouldn’t focus on that election as a means to remove Mr Museveni.”