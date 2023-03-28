One of the doors that Allah has opened to His servants to gain big rewards in the month of Ramadhan is through sadaqa (giving charity/alms).

Islam always advises its followers to give plenty of charity, especially during this month and that is supposed to be the manner of believers.

A Muslim scholar, Dr Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi who also doubles as a lecturer at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) said giving alms for the sake of Allah in this month is one of the great deeds a Muslim should never take lightly.

He said many of the companions of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) prioritised charity in Ramadhan because they understood the importance of this act. He urged Muslims to follow suit and spend in charity.

“Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so (that) He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him, you will be returned” this is one of the verses in the Quran that speaks about charity (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:245).

Another verse says: “You will not attain piety until you spend of that which you love” (Surah Al’Imran, 92).

Allah the glorified and exalted highly praise those who spend their money in charity and giving alms. Sheikh Walusimbi said Allah promises abundant virtues and magnificent rewards for them. There are hundreds of indications that talk about the luck, virtue, and noble position of the alms giver.

Among the virtues of giving alms are: