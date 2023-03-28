Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda, has arrived in Qatar after being released from prison in his home country Rwanda.

A White House official said Mr Rusesabagina left Rwanda on Monday and had arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha.

“I can confirm that Paul Rusesabagina has left Rwanda and is currently in Doha,” US National Security Council co-ordinator John Kirby is quoted as saying by reports.

“He will soon be making his way back to the United States. And his family is, as I’m sure no one is surprised, they’re eager to welcome him back here, home.”

Talks brokered by Qatar led to his release from prison over the weekend – two years after he was sentenced to 25 years for terrorism. His supporters called the trial a sham.

The sentence was commuted by presidential order, according to a government spokesperson. It followed years of diplomatic pressure by the US, where Mr Rusesabagina had lived since 2009.

Mr Rusesabagina is credited with saving some 1,200 people during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

