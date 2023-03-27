Uganda’s sensational vocalist and star performer Winnie Nwagi thrilled revelers at the premiere of The Voice Africa Season One watch party at Nexus Longue on Sunday.

The singer impressed the crowd with some of her hit singles including; Jangu, Malaika, Kano Kozze, Matala among others.

She encouraged the seven Ugandans participating in the biggest vocal talent search for Africa’s best vocalist to be themselves and do their best to bring the prize home.

The Voice Africa organised by Airtel is a competition format music and entertainment show in the world, airing in over 180 countries.

Building on the success of The Voice Nigeria, Airtel Africa partnered with the executive producers of seasons three and four, FAME Studios Africa, to roll out the award-winning concept in the countries where it operates.

The show is expected to attract and showcase the best of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts, and act as a launch pad for global recognition.

David Birungi PR Manager at Airtel Uganda called upon Ugandans to vote for the contestants once the elimination stages start.

“Airtel is making investment in the transformation of our people through talent development in Music,

sport. In supporting this talent search, we are shedding a light on the potential of Ugandan singers, and the related industry for the future,” Birungi said.

“Airtel makes such investments so that it can transform the lives of the people in the market where it operates and we pledge to continue to do so.”

The seven talents were all rewarded $5000 each and Airtel goodies before they left to Nigeria.

This was in recognition and appreciation of their hard work and great performance in the country.

From a global perspective, the overall winner will receive$100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Studio in the USA.

“The first show we premiered was basically to show Ugandans what transpired in the selection

process and an update on the journey of The Voice Africa for the past five months,” said Noela Byuma, the head of brand and communications at Airtel Uganda.