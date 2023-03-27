Access to affordable housing can have a big impact on a person’s well-being. A safe, secure home can improve health, hygiene, and educational opportunities by ensuring access to clean water, safe toilets, security, stable electricity, and a respite from the heat and disease-spreading insects.

In fact, adequate housing is linked to increased wealth for individuals and families, more jobs, economic growth, and social stability for nations, according to research by International Housing Solutions.

Deploying a combination of upstream engagement, investment, and advisory activities, commercial banks and voluntary saving schemes have started supporting this complementary program to expand housing finance markets in Uganda.

The Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA), a government-owned, semi-autonomous agency responsible for regulating, licensing, supervising, and controlling the retirement sector in Uganda has since developed regulations enabling members to use their savings for housing loans and mortgages.

The Government of Uganda has recently announced that savers into approved retirement schemes are now able eligible to use up to 50% of their accrued retirement savings as mortgage security for residential housing loans.

The Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija made the pronouncement recently.

“With the new regulations, an eligible member of a licensing scheme for at least 10 years will be able to give up to 50% of their accrued benefits as security for a mortgage or a loan for purchasing a residential house before they reach retirement which in essence reduces the pressure on their retirement benefits,” Minister Kasaija said.

Minister Kasaija said, “the key objective of the regulation is to ensure that retirees have a decent shelter so that they don’t suffer homelessness and indignity.”

He added: “Research shows that when members receive their lumpsum payout of retirement benefits, they spend up to two-thirds of the package constructing retirement homes. They tend to use up their benefits sometimes without even completing the construction. This leaves them with neither cash nor shelter.”

Sections of the public welcomed the regulations, which operationalize some provisions provided URBRA Act 2011, as a relief, but expressed worry that high commercial loan interest could wipe out one’s savings during a debt settlement.

For a long time, savers have expressed the need to use their savings as collateral to access loans so that they invest in productive projects when they are still young and strong enough. Faced with the Covid19 pandemic, people even demanded to be given access to part of their savings to enable them to meet daily needs like food and medical care.

Rita Nansasi, URBRA’s Director Legal Services gave assurance that using savings as collateral would not diminish the value of the fund in any way.

The greatest advantage is that people will be able to get housing, shelter over their heads, and better interest rates from the banks.

Abbas Rasheed, the general manager at Universal Multipurpose Enterprises says expanding housing finance in form of mortgages puts credit within reach for traditionally disadvantaged groups, like women and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and harnesses urbanization to promote economic growth.

Abbas also urged commercial banks to design friendly packages to support the real estate sector, whose potential to grow, he said, is massive.

This, he says will strengthen the critical institutions and tools that underpin the housing sector, and mobilize medium to long-term capital for key actors in the housing ecosystem.

“Affordable loan solutions from commercial banks and all others institutions will help make the dream of sustained and affordable homeownership attainable for more Ugandans.”

Abbas says the government should work with the private sector and create regulations and incentives for firms in the real estate sector.

“We have to think seriously about what affordable housing is. Affordable housing is allowing somebody to pay for a house easily. How can we do that? We can do this by removing taxation, giving some land for free or giving it at an affordable price, and maximizing the land by changing the way you construct, from horizontal to vertical,” Abbas said.

He emphasized that with the ever-increasing value of land, it is inevitable that “we consider the possible necessity and feasibility of building upwards.”

He also explained that the problem of Uganda’s housing deficit is solvable, as long as the government works with the private sector.

The government and the private sector work together on this. They both need to set up or encourage the construction of large-scale dwelling units for ordinary people. It is on those two foundations that a sustainable housing infrastructure can be realized in Kampala, “Abbas said.

“Our affordable houses avail access to better quality housing, safer neighborhoods, and better neighborhood amenities. Our sites are very accessible and strategically located, with very good access to the main road, trading centers, and proximity to facilities,”

Boniface Kariyo, a loans officer at Housing Finance Bank says almost anyone can service a home loan, as long as they have a reliable source of income to make monthly payments.

This source of income must be consistent and traceable for it to be used for credit financing.

Uganda’s housing situation is characterized by a lack of homes in terms of quality and quantity in rural and urban areas.

The National statistics indicate that the housing budget stands at a deficit of 2.4 million housing units and an estimated 900,000 units are substandard, hence requiring replacement or upgrading.

The elderly are the most affected group by the housing crisis in Uganda. They constitute 4.3% of Uganda’s total population, yet more than 98% live in rural areas