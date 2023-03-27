Sanyuka TV hosted yet another successful Sanyuka Naffe event last Friday at Vox Lounge in Makindye. The event drew massive crowds of youths eager to enjoy great music and interact with the Sanyuka TV hosts.

The event was headlined by Alien Skin, an energetic artist from Makindye, who entertained the revelers with his electrifying performances. The party went on till morning, with the crowd enjoying non-stop music and fun-filled interactions with the Sanyuka TV crew.

According to Nicholas Ngobi, the Brand Manager of Sanyuka TV, the event was a huge success, just like the previous ones held in Nansana, Busega, and Makindye. “Sanyuka Naffe will only get bigger and better, and we are looking forward to taking the experience to more communities,” he added.

As part of the new developments for the Sanyuka Naffe activations, two lucky revelers will win boda bodas at the upcoming events. At every Sanyuka Naffe activation, two boda boda keys will be placed in seperate brown envelopes, and the reveler who finds them takes the boda home.

Sanyuka TV is available on multiple platforms, including DStv, GOtv, Zuku TV, StarTimes, and Free-To-Air. Viewers can also stream Sanyuka TV online via Afro Mobile. This makes it easier for the viewers to keep up with the latest entertainment news, events, and shows.

Management’s decision to give away two boda bodas is a stroke of genius, adding excitement and thrill to the event. You can look forward to the next Sanyuka Naffe event at Vegas Chillout in Kawempe, or download the Afro Mobile app to enjoy the event on the go.