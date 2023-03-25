While reciting the Quran is of great significance, Muslims are also advised to remember and spare time to listen to the word of Allah especially during this month.

Allah revealed the Quran in this month of Ramadhan. “The month of Ramadhan is (the month) in which the Qur’an was revealed, as a guide for humans and explanations regarding that guidance and differentiation (between true and false).” (2:185)

A Muslim Scholar, Sheikh Samaha Mashaun Mugambe emphasised that a Muslim should not miss a day without opening, reciting or reading Quran saying that reading only a letter in a Quran is of great rewards.

He said reciting one verse of the Quran in this month is equal in rewards to reciting the entire Quran in other months, encouraging those who can’t read to listen to the recitation as they strive to learn it.

Here some of the benefits of reciting Quran: