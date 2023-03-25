Police in Nagalama are on the lookout for unidentified assailants who attacked St Andrew Kaggwa Senior Secondary School and murdered a school warden before robbing property and students’ pocket money.

This incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a school in Kabimbiri, Kasawo Town Council, Mukono District, where they also injured a watchman.

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Miiro, a 35-year-old male teacher/warden while a 25-year-old male security guard Bernard Ajobe sustained injuries.

The Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire said that preliminary investigations reveal that the unknown assailants broke into several offices, including the bursar’s office, where they stole unspecified amounts of pocket money belonging to the students.

“They also broke into the Head teacher’s office and took two (02) computer desktops of Boston make and a Dell laptop from the office of the Deputy Head Teacher, Luke Mbasa, he said.

It is said that the robbers also left behind exhibits such as an iron bar and a panga which police recovered to help in investigations.

Owoyesigire assured the public that police is working towards ensuring that justice is served for the victims of this incident and their families and further called upon members of the public who may have any information that may help in the investigations to forward it to the law enforcement body.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, the police have urged school administrators to beef up their security in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The deceased’s body was transported to Kayunga Mortuary for a postmortem while the injured security guard was rushed to the same hospital for treatment.