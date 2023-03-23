Kenya’s media regulator has threatened to withdraw broadcast licenses of local media houses if they don’t “exercise caution” while covering opposition protests.

Police on Monday engaged opposition supporters in running battles in the capital, Nairobi. One university student was reportedly shot dead by police in the western town of Kisumu.

The opposition accuses the government of being “illegitimate” and of failing to tackle the high cost of living.

Local television stations gave live coverage of the protests – including airing clashes between police and protesters.

Television cameras also followed the convoy of opposition leader Raila Odinga as he drove through Nairobi’s residential suburbs to rally his supporters.

In a statement, the Communications Authority of Kenya said at least six TV stations violated the programming code in their coverage.

It said the code does not allow the airing of “violent, sensational or alarming details that are not essential to factual reporting”.

It said failure to adhere to regulations will lead to penalties including revocation of broadcast licence and frequencies.

Mr Odinga has said the protests will be held every Monday and Thursday from next week.

