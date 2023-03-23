Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has asked five of the party leaders from Busoga Sub-region who were suspended for alleged misconduct and violation of the party constitution to apologise with immediate effect.

In January this year, Kyagulanyi who is the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) suspended five leaders from Busoga sub region until the issue regarding their alleged misconduct is probed.

Those that were suspended included the party’s deputy secretary for mobilisation (Eastern region) Moses Bigirwa, acting head of patriotism and ideology Andrew Muwanguzi, coordinator Busoga Sub-region Lulenzi Bamu, acting coordinator Youth, Busoga sub-region Jamal Ayagalaki Mukuve and the acting district chairperson for Jinja city Saulo Nsongambi.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said the party instituted a committee to inquire into the divisions amongst the leaders in the sub-region and the moves he took to suspend them was only aimed at creating sanity within the party.

The committee that handed over its report on March 10, 2023, to the party among other reasons found that there has been gross indiscipline from some of the leaders reflected in their unending power struggles, which has occasioned and encouraged the divisions.

The committee recommended that the five leaders should be reinstated in their respective positions but given a very strong warning.

Kyagulanyi said these leaders should apologise to the party in writing and make a fresh commitment to conduct themselves in a manner that does not foster divisions or undermine the cause.

He said that the report and recommendations from the committee was presented to the stakeholders from Busoga Sub-region, including elected leaders, registrars, coordinators and the leaders of mobilisation.

Kyagulanyi expressed disappointment over the continued bickering amongst the few leaders, and reminded the stakeholders and other leaders of the mission at hand which is ensuring that president Museveni is dislodged from power.

He tasked them to always be mindful and prioritise the aspirations of the people of Busoga Sub-region who are wallowing in poverty and many other problems, and are in urgent need of liberation.

“We are very grateful to the committee for doing their work diligently and in a timely manner. We hope that moving forward, we shall have a more disciplined team that works for the greater good of the cause.”