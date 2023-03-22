Ugandan riders and drivers are pumped up for a remarkable performance on Easter Sunday during the 2023 FIM Central Africa Motocross Championship in Busiika.

Speaking on Wednesday, Africa Motocross defending champion in the 85cc class Gift Sebuguzi who was speaking through his father, Ronald Sebuguzi said he is ready for the new challenge.

“Gift Sebuguzi will be here to fight for the championship. He is prepared for the challenge,” Sebuguzi said.

The rally driver also promised to put up a stellar performance during the two-day championship in Busiika.

Jimmy Akena, the Uganda Motocross (UMX) club president said everything is set for the championship.

“We will have international competitors as Uganda seeks to defend and retain the championship. We have been assured that Kenyans will be sending a very strong team as they try to beat us. We expect the event to be massive,”Akena said.

The Uganda Motocross club president said the championship will be a preparation for Uganda’s team to be sent for the African championship later in August.

Akena he too will be participating in the category of those over 50 years.

“I urge fans to come in big numbers to support our country and encourage the competitors.”

Double circuit

According to Peter Ndiwalana, the event manager, rally cars will spice up the championship in Busiika in a double circuit rally sprint.

“It is going to be one of the best events ever since we will have a double sprint with vehicles racing on the murram and others on tarmac. Everything is set,” Ndiwalana said.

From the motocross, we will go for the double circuit where the car will be racing at both tarmac and murram at the same time.

According to officials, over 20 drivers are expected to grace the championship with 12 already registered.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru, Jas Mangati and Fred Wampamba are some of the big names expected to grace the championship.

According to Dorothy Kagaba Byenkya, the head of marketing for Bar Aviation, they will organise a scenic flight around the Kampala skies in a chopper.

“We will also have a helicopter fully equipped for medical evacuation to hospital in Kampala,” Kagaba said.