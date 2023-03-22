The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC Management Committee has appointed Sheikh Salim Bbosa Acting Deputy Director of Sharia pending approval by the Joint Session Committee, which comprises the UMSC Executive Committee and Majlis Al Ulama Committee- College of Eminent Sheikhs.

Sheikh Bbosa, an eminent Muslim preacher holds a Master’s Degrees in Sharia – Islamic Law from Imaam Mohammad Bin Saudi Islamic University in Riyadh in the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He will deputise Dr. Ziyad Swalleh Lubanga who holds a Phd in Sharia also from Imam Mohammad Bin Saudi Islamic University in the Royal Kindgom of Saudi Arabia.