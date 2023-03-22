Police in Kampala have launched a man hunt for unknown robbers who broke into a church in Kampala and stole property worth shs20 million.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the incident happed at Living Word Assembly Church located at Plot 21 Lumumba Avenue in the city centre.

Its alleged that at about 2am unknown thieves broke into the church and stole five laptops, a CPU, a floodlight mixer and one TV Screen all valued at approximately shs20 million. The thieves used the rare part of the church by outstretching the tent canvass to gain entry into the sanctuary,” Onyango said.

He said police was later notified and detectives visited the scene of crime together with ICT experts who retrieved CCTV camera footage for analysis.

Onyango says investigations into the incident have now kicked off.

The development comes at a time when unknown robbers broke into Nswenjere Junior Seminary in Mpigi district and stole chapel property.

Police said the thugs gained entry into the seminary by cutting barbed wires and proceeded to rob the school of various items including a TV, mobile phones, cash, a laptop, and the church tabernacle.

They also beat and injured the seminary vice rector, Fr. Godfrey Kyeyune and Fr. Emmanuel Mukukule.