Police in Kabale is investigating circumstances under which a policewoman and a Kabale University student were murdered on the same day allegedly by the same lover.

It is alleged that on Sunday, the suspect identified as Denis Arinaitwe, killed Sarah Naturinda, a second year student at Kabale University, before proceeding to the police barracks and shooting dead a police woman identified as Caroline Komuhangi.

The deceased are thought to have been both Arinaitwe’s lovers.

Allegations indicate that on Tuesday, at around 3:45pm, Naturinda (20), a resident of Kamukira cell, Mwanjari ward, Southern division, Kabale municipality/ district, was reported missing at Kabale police station by the landlord, a one Charles Turyatemba.

This after the father to the deceased student, Naris Ndanganwa, came from home in Bishaki village, Kahungye sub county, Kabale district to check on the daughter after taking two days without hearing from her and started tracing for her.

According to the police spokesperson for Kigezi, Elly Maate, reports indicate that following a search, the deceased’s father, with others, went to the room she was renting, broke the padlock and upon entering, found her helpless body lying on the bed facing down, tied both hands with a cloth and both the mouth and the nose also covered with a cloth.

It is further alleged that on Sunday, the deceased had been seen with her boyfriend, Arinaitwe at her room before eventually killing her.

He is said to have later, locked Naturinda’s body in her room and proceeded to the police barracks where he shot dead Komuhangi, the police lady.

Maate noted that police, upon getting notified, visited the scene, processed and retrieved the deceased’s body from the scene and conveyed it to Kabale referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect, Arinaitwe, is still admitted at Kabale referral hospital under guard by Kabale police officers, after injuring himself the day he shot dead the police lady.

It is not yet clear why the suspect could have murdered the two women but Maate says investigations are ongoing to ascertain facts.