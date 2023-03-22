Singer Laura Atyang who was recently recruited by top production house Maestro Studio has embarked on her music journey with a new video dubbed Bondo.

The song whose audio was recently released on women’s day was short by celebrated video director Shasha Vybz.

The love ballad off her upcoming EP “Afro feeling ” lyrically portrays a girl who is not afraid of professing her love and admiration for a man.

Complimenting her vocal abilities, the song was written by a remarkable lyrical guru – Yese Oman Rafiki, produced by Dero and mastered by Aneltunes.

An artiste whose feet are set to be fully immersed in deep waters of the music industry, you could say that Bondo an easy to sing along but yet lyrically mature is a perfect introduction for her on the blossoming music scene.

The song is refined with some local pop, a pearl of melodies backed with Executive production from Maestro studio.

About Atyang

Atyang is a singer and songwriter of broad scope meddling in genres like afro fusion, afro beat, reggae, afro pop and afro soul.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cavendish University Uganda plus a certificate in Radio and TV presentation from Crane Media Institute Uganda.

Atyang started her music journey singing in different church choirs and later became a studio background vocalist at the age of 15 where she was hired by various artists at numerous music studios to sing background vocals in their songs.

In 2011, Atyang joined a live music reggae band called the Blood brothers where she became a part of a BGV trio named the “Coconuts”, she also sang covers for the band.