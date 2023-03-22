The Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola, has directed police saving schemes to devise more innovative and responsive solutions for lower-ranking police officers experiencing financial hardship.

According to him, many low-ranking officers face housing and school-fee challenges, so he has asked both police financial institutions to step in and save the situation.

He made the remarks at the annual general meetings of the two police financial schemes, Exodus SACCO and Police Savings Association Ltd – (PSAL), held at the Naguru Police Headquarters.

In his speech, he first addressed the Exodus Sacco, admitting that it faces ongoing challenges as a result of negative publicity, a lack of confidence, a lack of technology, and poor customer service.

The police commander ordered that all service provision by the two organisations must be automated so that police officers can access their money through ATM cards or financial information and transactions on their phones or E-mail addresses.

Accompanied by the sharing of information with the relevant officers about their dividends and the general financial status of the SACCO, this will be a significant step in the right direction.

He pointed out that poor customer care services has led to increased complaints from police officers who line up for many hours and days without accessing their savings especially during the festival and school fees payment periods.

He asked the leadership of Exodus Sacco to improve the SACCO financial services to enable it voluntarily attract new members, retain and satisfactorily serve the existing ones through providing quarterly statements and also sticking to the fundamental core values of integrity, transparency and accountability.

On the other hand, Ochola praised the Police Savings Association Ltd – (PSAL), which he said has improved the livelihoods of its members through strengthening their financial stability.

“Going forward, it is my view that all our saving schemes should come up with more innovative and responsive solutions, and reach out more effectively to our officers especially those at the lower ranks that grapple with challenges of accommodation and financial hardships especially during times of paying school fees for their children,” he said.

“As Police leadership, we will continue to support the initiatives and programs of these saving schemes, and work with them to ensure that no one in need of saving will be left behind without support,” he added.

Although the police leadership has launched means to tackle the problems experienced by their saving schemes, the police commander concluded by also imploring leaders of the two schemes to continue sensitising and attracting new individual police officers to join the saving schemes to help themselves, and to provide for their future needs.