The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has revealed that he took over the office property of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah despite fears from different people.

He also revealed that he did not turn away any of the staff in Oulanyah’s office.

According to Tayebwa, this deliberate move was because he wanted to show trust in public offices.

Tayebwa made the remarks during a memorial service for the late speaker at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala on Monday.

Speaking to the congregation, Tayebwa also confirmed that he took over Oulanyah’s office chair and all office furniture, as well as Oulanyah’s body guard and personal assistant.

“I have not had any problem with them,” he said.

It should be noted that following the death of Oulanyah and the consequent election of Anita Among as successor, the speaker refused to take over the office on the upper floor, instead retaining the office of the Deputy Speaker on the lower floor.

Among claimed that the office would remind her of her “twin brother” Jacob, instead leaving it to Tayebwa who started work in it with prayers.