The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded to prison, a UPDF driver who shot dead a boda boda rider at a school gate in Wakiso.

Following an altercation, the armed UPDF driver drew a gun and shot dead Ronald Waligo, a resident of Kirinya Bigo, Kawanda in Wakiso District and a boda boda rider.

The incident happened at Kawanda Senior Secondary School in Nakisangye Zone, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District in November last year.

On Tuesday, Sgt Abdul Ssali ,48 attached to the transport department was arraigned before the army court and murder charges contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act read to him.

He however denied the charges.

Army prosecutor, Lt Alex Mukwana told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and asked court for more time.

The army court chairman, Brig Freeman Mugabe adjourned the case to May, 5, 2023.

The law

Section 188 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who of malice aforethought causes the death of another person by an unlawful act or omission commits murder.

Section 189 0f the same law says that a person convicted of murder shall on conviction be sentenced to death.