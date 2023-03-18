Men are sexual beasts. God knows this too. A man is up and straight every morning. A normal man experiences a hard-on every good morning. If they have not given you some in a week, they are giving it elsewhere.

Give me a chance to explain.

A man is hard every morning. At least a normal man. The immediate solution to this before he is taken up by the worries of this world is to turn and wake the person up for relief. But if he has not been dipping it in home ink, he has away games he is engaging in.

Your man should be able to get some at least every three days if you are fine. And yes, even when you are fighting or not talking to each other. Sex must be had.

And as a man, if you think your wife can’t get it from anywhere else because her body has changed after those three babies, keep dreaming. There is always a man out there waiting for you to mess up, and they scoop her up.

No matter how bad you think you have made her life and later on her looks, there is always someone yawning for her. There is always a man looking at your woman as the most precious thing.

A sexually active couple can’t go three days without talking to each other or having each other. The fact that you are sleeping next to each other s solely enough to get you wanting each other. If it is not happening, you are not good for each other.

Women started the games of denying men sex as punishment. Men have mastered and used the exact method to stray. The day you deny your man sex as a punishment for anything he has done, or you assume he has done, is the day he is allowed to cheat.

No matter how angry you are at your person, never deny them sex. Unless, of course, you are sick or unable to for any other reason. It is good for both of you. Never miss an opportunity of using anger sexually, and I mean in the act.

As a man, it is your duty to make sure your woman gets some. A man that neglects this fundamental need is incapable of doing anything else. It all starts with making sure she is well laid.

It is your duty as a man to make sure your woman glows. As much as women want to relate this to money, it has everything to do with being sexually satisfied.

Never give up on an opportunity of making sure that your woman is sexually okay. Use that hard-on to teach her how to greet you in the morning. Pause in between those pumps and ask her to keep your food warm when you are late working hard.

Life should be easy. Life should be fun. And you know what makes everything that good? A good active sex life. It solves the most.

Till next time, give it to her or someone else will.