Hoima district LC5 chairperson, Kadiri Kirungi has been killed in a nasty accident along the Kampala-Hoima highway.

According to traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima, the Friday night accident happened at Mataagi village, Bukomero Town council along Kampala – Hoima highway in Kiboga District involving at Prado Landcruiser registration number UAH 053Q that Kirungi was driving and a Fuso fighter registration number, UBB 059Z.

“It is alleged that motor vehicle reg number UBB 059Z which was travelling from Kampala heading to Kiboga side being driven yet to be identified driver who fled off from the scene and on reaching Mataagi bridge, tried to dodge a pothole and the vehicle swerved off from its lane on to it’s right hand side and met the Prado which was heading to Kampala side from Hoima,”Nampiima said.

“The two vehicles had a head on collision and Kirungi with his escort Police Constable Bosco Otim were killed on the spot.”

On Friday night, photos of Kirungi’s body trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle made rounds on social media.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, the bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Kiboga hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.