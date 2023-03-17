By Freda Ajok

Amos Wekesa has challenged the Ugandan government to invest more in marketing because, “If I have never seen you, you don’t exist. As a country, there is need to brand and market this country called Uganda.”

Wekesa, a tourism company proprietor and investor, was speaking during a Wednesday Twitter Space organised by Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project.

He argued that Uganda has not done enough to market itself even on the East African level yet it has a lot to offer.

But Claire Mugabi, the Marketing Manager at the Uganda Tourism Board, disagreed strongly.

Mugabi pointed out that Uganda has been very active on the East African level, attending all member states expos, just as they return the favour. She said that Uganda ensures it markets what it has to offer at these expos.

She, instead, challenged Ugandans to celebrate their country more in what they post about it as well as visiting different parts of it. Mugabi urged Ugandans to avoid spreading negativity about their own country as this turns away potential tourists, “As long as citizens speak negatively about their country, no amount of marketing is going to help.”

Mugabi in turn urged sector players to avoid over pricing and improve their offerings in order to pull both domestic and foreign tourists.

The Private Sector Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Asiimwe said he is positive the country could turn things around if everybody made tourism their business. He is concerned the country is not funding the sector enough, “There is need to put money in the tourism sector because it results in immediate returns.

Asiimwe went on to give the sector a ray of hope, “We have set up a Catalytic Fund domiciled at PSFU; this will be an interventionist of a sort. It is clear that many companies (in the tourism sector) are struggling.”

All in all, marketing the country by sector players and citizens, improving the offerings, adjusting the pricing and allocation of more funds into the tourism sector in Uganda will go a long way in resuscitating the struggling sector leading to growth and development of the country.