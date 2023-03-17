The Rotary Club of Kyadondo in partnership with I&M Bank on Thursday March 16 organised a fundraiser dubbed “Help a Child Stay in School” at Uganda Golf Club.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards renovating Naigobya Primary School in Luuka District. The school is in dire need of repair, and the funds raised will help to provide a conducive learning environment for the children and facilitate the construction of an early child development centre at the same school.

Featuring a one-day tournament, the fundraiser attracted many corporate teams with golfers from all walks of life teeing off as early as 7am. The golfers and well-wishers were later treated to an enthralling 19th hole experience capped by performances by Janzi Band and fire dancing by Sphinxara.

The event also featured raffle draws that saw the lucky winner Angella Kyakwezi walk away with a return air ticket to Mombasa.

Speaking at the event, the I&M Bank Head of Products and Channels- Joseph Fetaa emphasised the bank’s commitment towards supporting education in Uganda.

“I&M Bank is always looking out for partnerships that add value to the community. The ‘Help a Child Stay in School’ fundraiser is a testament to the importance of education in our society. The funds raised today will provide much-needed support for underprivileged children and will help ensure that they have access to quality education. We also believe that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Mr. Fetaa.

Annette Nakiyaga, I&M Bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs added that the bank is passionate about education and skills development.

“Education is the foundation of any successful society. Unfortunately, many children in Uganda do not have access to quality education due to a lack of resources. That is why it is imperative for us to be a part of this noble initiative that not only enhances quality education, but also offers the children of Luuka a lifetime opportunity to access it too,” said Nakiyaga.

The Rotary Club of Kyadondo and I&M Bank are both committed to supporting education and will continue to work together to provide opportunities for underprivileged children in Uganda.

The fundraiser was a great success and the Shs27 million raised will go a long way in supporting education in Luuka District.

The fundraiser started off with a golf tournament that saw over one hundred and fifty golfers take to the greens of Uganda Golf Club golf course to enjoy a round of the beautiful game, for charity.

The fundraiser was not all a dull moment, as Janzi Band entertained the golfers and Rotarians for the better part of the evening.