The League of East African Directors (LEAD) has announced the appointment of Pheona Wall as the first-ever Chief Executive Director (CEO).

”We are pleased to announce that Pheona Nabasa-Wall (SC) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the League of East African Directors,” LEAD announced in a statement.

LEAD is a not-profit organisation that was formed for purposes of creating a consolidated reference point for selection and training of active and potential directors.

Wall, the former Uganda Law Society president, will have the responsibility for providing strategic, financial, and operational leadership of LEAD.

An advocate and chartered mediator, Wall brings to LEAD 15 years’ experience in governance and public relations.

As a governance expert, she has trained boards in governance under the Institute for Corporate Governance Uganda and has also served on various Boards including Zamara Retitement Fund, Water FC, Future Investments Group, East African Young Water Professionals, Uganda Law Society, and Public Relations Association of Uganda.

She has also served as the senior manager legal services National Water and Sewerage Corporation as well as as a council member of the Judiciary Council.

Wall obtained a Bachelors’ Degree in Law from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre, as well as Masters in Law from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus, Barbados.