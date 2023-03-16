The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Olive Kamya has scoffed at Ministers who claimed that the iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub region found themselves in their compounds or constituencies.

Kamya made the remarks following the ongoing saga where several ministers and big government officials came under spotlight on the allegations of diverting relief items meant for vulnerable communities from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Some of these ministers including Matia Kasaija who admitted to have received the iron sheets claimed that he found them on his compound without his notice, adding that he never requested them.

While appearing on NBS Morning Breeze Show on Thursday Morning, Kamya wondered how iron sheets can take themselves to one’s home without his or her notice.

“Surely can someone take a truck to my house; hoot and the gateman opens and they off load things in my stores and I don’t know anything about it (really)? It sounds very irresponsible. They would have made an alarm,” she noted.

Kamya said that these ministers knew very well that these iron sheets were meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja but when ahead to use them without making an alarm or reporting the matter.

Kamya vowed that the ministers implicated in this scandal will be paraded in courts of law should there be evidence that they stole these relief iron sheets.

She said currently the focus is on the 21 ministers, but 28 MPs, 15 Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and other institutions and individuals are involved in this scandal.

“The total number of people who have gotten iron sheets in the last year is 156. There are about six ministries that ordered iron sheets, and iron sheets were bought but stored in the same place (Namanve),” she said.

She noted that some of the ministers involved in the scandal were given the iron sheets without making a formal request for the materials, while others did ask for the iron sheets.

“Some people got iron sheets from their Ministry, but that is a different story. Others went for Karamoja. What I want the viewer to understand is there are six ministries for which iron sheets were bought. There is a lot of unpacking to do,” she said.

Minister Kasaija who is among those who received the iron sheets recently claimed that he found them on his compound without his consent.

“I got the iron sheets and they have even just delivered another lot to me. There were some given to me by the minister in-charge of Bunyoro Affairs sometime back. What has caused the storm is the 600. I have even seen on my compound they have delivered another I think 200 or something because I have not counted them,” Kasaija said.

Although the minister noted that he had got more than 600 iron sheets, official records indicated that 300 iron sheets were recorded against his name on the official list.

“I didn’t request for them (iron sheets), but they were just allocated to us. I think they are sympathetic to people, especially us who have got constituencies. I am not criticising them that they offered them to us, but definitely, I never placed any application,” he stated.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among whose name also appeared among top government officials implicated in scandal yesterday revealed that she had purchased 500 iron sheets to be returned to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Among recently confirmed that the iron sheets were delivered to her constituency, but also claimed it was done without her notice, hence ordering them be donated to schools in Bukedea.

“If there was any diversion, it is not anybody’s fault, I saw iron sheets in Bukedea, I didn’t ask for them, but I ordered that they should be given to schools innocently. I didn’t open a shop to sell them, but they were given to government schools.” Among told Parliament last month.